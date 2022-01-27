The Dark Souls tabletop RPG will use the Dungeons and Dragons system, but with a twist

We now have our first look at the Dark Souls tabletop RPG from Steamforged Games, and it's been confirmed that this is a standalone project using rules from Dungeons and Dragons books.

While it's compatible with the latest edition of D&D, an official press release notes that the Dark Souls tabletop RPG has been "enriched with unique Dark Souls mechanics". This means dying and resurrecting (a lot), but it also includes "bespoke character classes, a brand-new magic system, and a full bestiary teeming with Dark Souls creatures".

Fans will be able to see for themselves soon enough - Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game launches "Spring 2022".

Although there's no word yet on what these classes will be, it's likely that players will be able to call on Dark Souls staples such as the Wanderer, Pyromancer, and everyone's favorite loincloth-wearing glutton for punishment, the Deprived. Similarly, it seems plausible that we'll go toe-to-toe with bosses like the Bell Gargoyle alongside rank-and-file foes ranging from Hollows to Balder Knights.

As noted by Steamforged Games chief creative officer Matt Hart in the press release, the team "wanted to capture the spark of the video games and deliver a roleplaying experience that would give players the real Dark Souls feel, whether they’re rolling a unique character from one of the bespoke classes, creeping through the ruins of Lothric and encountering familiar characters, or engaging in tactical combat against an iconic video game enemy".

It'll be interesting to see how this compares to another particularly punishing RPG, Band of Blades. Powered by the system used in Blades in the Dark (one of the best tabletop RPGs), it's a dark military fantasy pitting you against an undead horde and a ticking clock.

Either way, we don't have long to wait as Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game is only a few months off, and Spring is just around the corner.

