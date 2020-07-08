The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope gets a new trailer and October release date

Supermassive Games has announced that The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will be released on October 30, just in time for Halloween. Check out the intense new trailer up top, which gives some new details about what we can expect from the decidedly more supernatural story.

The first entry in the Dark Pictures series, Man of Medan, had some elements of the paranormal but there's a greater focus on pirate kidnappers. Little Hope seems more like a traditional ghost story, involving "a town with a sinister past," "five lost souls," creepy little kids, witches, and some messed up-looking reanimated corpses. Our own Leon Hurley said in GamesRadar's hands-on Little Hope preview that it's "building on the best bits of Man of Medan, and tweaking the elements that perhaps didn't land as soundly."

Little Hope was originally planned for release this summer, but due to production constraints related to the pandemic, it was pushed back to fall . Thankfully, we know now that it's only been delayed a few months.

It's also been revealed that Little Hope will be available in a few different editions. The Limited-Edition Bundle comes with both Man of Medan and Little Hope, as well as a Dark Pictures cloth map, two map pins, and a steelcase. The Collector's Edition is just Little Hope with the above goodies plus a replica of Mary's 1692 ragdoll.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Pre-ordering the base game or one of the above bundles gets you early access to The Curator's Cut, which includes some extra scenes and different playable characters, each with their own choices and outcomes. Pricing information is coming at a later date.

