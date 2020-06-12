Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope delayed to Fall

The next chapter in Supermassive's The Dark Pictures Anthology, titled Little Hope, has been delayed from its original Summer release window to Fall of this year.

Supermassive CEO and The Dark Pictures Anthology exec producer Pete Samuels took to Twitter to explain the understandable decision to delay Little Hope. As you might expect, the studio was forced to push back the launch due to production complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our priority has been to keep people safe, and that includes actors and stage crews on whose talents we depend so heavily, other workforces external to our business who all help to create the games we make, and all of the talented people that work within our studio. We will continue to follow government and industry body advice and will only embark on any element of development when such advice tells us that it is safe to do so," reads the statement, in part.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan has been one of my go-to games to play online with a friend while we wait out the quarantine together, so I'm disappointed we won't be able to play Little Hope this Summer (especially since Leon Hurley said it's an all-around improvement over Man of Medan). That said, it's hard not to sympathize with Supermassive in this situation. Here's wishing them the best in hitting their target for Fall.

