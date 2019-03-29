The Borderlands 3 trailer has the release date hiding in plain sight, suggests new fan theory

Borderlands 3 is real, and it is very much coming to a console or PC near you sometime soon. The exact date, however, has yet to be officially announced by developer Gearbox Software, but one fan thinks the studio has secretly revealed Borderlands 3's release date within the new gameplay trailer itself.

According to a Redditor by the name of Zottelpanda, the open world shooter sequel will be releasing on October 1, 2019, and his evidence can be found at the 1:41 and 1:52 marks in the Borderlands 3 trailer respectively.

In the former scene, you can see a central skyscraper with the number "01" clearly emblazoned across it in large, white lettering at the top, while in the latter, another building (in a completely different environment to the first) bears the number "10" in the exact same font.

Now, depending on what dating system your country abides by, that combination of 01/10 could either mean October 1 or January 10. But consider this; October 2019 will mark the 10th anniversary of the original Borderlands, while the date of October 1 itself is a Tuesday - a common weekday of choice for video game publishers to launch their new titles.

With that in mind, the idea that Borderlands 3 will be releasing on October 1 2019 doesn't seem too abstract a theory, especially as the game looks to be complete and ready to go from what we can see in the trailer. What's more, our new Borderlands trailer breakdown already proves that Gearbox is capable of hiding various secrets and messages within its marketing, so why stop at morse code?

Gearbox has promised to announced more details about the game on April 3, meaning a release date reveal is most likely imminent anyway. Even so, here's hoping this latest fan theory isn't just grasping at straws, as I'm not sure I can wait until 2020 to return to the mad world of Pandora.

For more, check out our Borderlands 3 trailer breakdown for all the biggest things we found within, or watch the video below for a visual guide to everything you missed in the teaser.