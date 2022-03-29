The Bloodborne demake kart racer is now Twisted Metal for the Great Ones

The fan-made Bloodborne demake turned kart racer might have players doing more than just tearing up the race track as the developer shares that they’ve started adding guns to the game.

Bloodborne demake developer, Lilith aka @b0tster on Twitter, recently shared a clip from the game during its development with the caption: "SOMEONE PLEASE STOP ME IM SUPPOSED TO BE MAKING A KART RACER BUT I GAVE THE MOTORCYCLE HUNTER A GUN AND CODED AN AUTO AIM SYSTEM."

In the video, we can see The Hunter from Bloodborne riding a motorcycle whilst shooting at what looks like Hunting Dogs as well as several other enemies. In the replies to the tweet , Lilith gave a little more context to the newly incorporated ability explaining: "it's 10000% going to be an item pick up along with the other firearms."

SOMEONE PLEASE STOP ME IM SUPPOSED TO BE MAKING A KART RACER BUT I GAVE THE MOTORCYCLE HUNTER A GUN AND CODED AN AUTO AIM SYSTEM AND 😳 pic.twitter.com/qboQdqLWNYMarch 28, 2022

The humor in this scenario - which sees players shooting Bloodborne’s terrifying enemies as they race around Yharnam - wasn’t lost on Lilith, who even more recently shared an edited image of Luigi in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe wielding a gun with the Bloodborne Kart logo on top of it.

Lilith originally began working on the Bloodborne demake back in 2020 and actually spoke to GamesRadar+ about how they went about scaling a classic back to the PS1 era. Following the fan-made game’s release back in February 2021, the indie developer wasted no time getting started with their next project and so Bloodborne Demake: The Kart Racer was born.