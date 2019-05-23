"My name is Sarah Connor": Watch the first Terminator: Dark Fate trailer right here

Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth movie in James Cameron's sci-fi Terminator franchise, is releasing later this year, and the first teaser trailer has just dropped, which you can watch below (spoilers: it's a doozy).

As you can see, Dark Fate brings back Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, the long suffering resistance fighter against many a Terminator invasion, now in her 60's as a battle-hardened badass still taking on Skynet even at retirement age.

It looks like we'll be getting a new Terminator villain in the form of Gabriel Luna, alongside Mackenzie Davies, a synthetic robot-human hybrid sent from the future to protect Natalia Reyes' new character, Dani Ramos. And yes, before you ask, Arnold Schwarzenegger is back as the infamous T-800, though what role his antihero plays in the story isn't yet clear.

Paramount is pitching Dark Fate as the old-school return of the Terminator franchise that fans have been asking for since the divisive Terminator 3, with a hard R rating, the return of several original cast members, and a story that pays homage to the events of the first two movies.

Directed by Deadpool's Tim Miller, and produced with James Cameron's help, Terminator: Dark Fate will follow directly on from the events of Terminator 2: Judgement Day, thus ignoring the events of Terminator 3, Terminator: Salvation, and Terminator: Genisys (which is probably for the best). You'll be able to see the movie for yourself in theatres from October 25.

