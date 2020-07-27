Tenet release date appears on Regal cinemas website

The Tenet release date has become a point of some contention. While Christopher Nolan's new flick does not currently have an official release date as yet, reports have circulated claiming the time-twisting adventure will still come to UK cinemas this August, with Variety reporting an August 26 – 28 launch.

The big question now surrounds how the movie will open in the United States, which is still being heavily affected by the coronavirus. The possibility of Nolan's flick opening in some states but not others has been floated, and now a listing by Regal Cinemas hints at an earlier release than many expected.

The cinema chain's website listed a new Tenet release date of September 4, which has since been taken down. Now, the listing page's title is "Do not use" but still features the cast members and the URL still has Tenet in it. You can see the original page below, thanks to Twitter (via The Playlist).

And here we go. #TENET US launch September 4 according to Regal https://t.co/WGZAR8BjgP pic.twitter.com/KDKP3dRT7qJuly 26, 2020

There's been no confirmation from Warner Bros. on a release date. A statement from Toby Emmerich, chairman of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, reads: “Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen.

“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world. Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates. Amidst all this continued uncertainty, we have decided to vacate the current dates for our next two releases.”

Emmerich added: “We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that."

Whatever happens with Tenet, safety remains paramount for everyone involved, and we will gladly wait until it's safe to see Nolan's epic, which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.