Telling Lies, starring Logan Marshall-Green and Alexandra Shipp is out this month

Telling Lies is a new game from the master of mystery, Sam Barlow. He got us hooked on investigating with Her Story, and his latest project - which boasts big names like Prometheus' Logan Marshall-Green and X-Men: Apocalypse's Alexandra Shipp will be released on August 23.

To uncover the truth, you'll need to explore a collection of secretly recorded video conversations between the four main characters, piecing together the information from two years worth of secrets and lies. Like Her Story, you can search the stolen NSA database full of footage using keywords, so you might want to invest in a bumper size notebook so you can keep track of all the juicy details you uncover.

"I wanted to build on that feeling that we had on Her Story here with something that feels similar," Barlow told GamesRadar at E3 2019 , "where the game just says, 'Right, go off and play. Look through all these video clips'. And there are a lot [of them]. There’s hours and hours of footage. There’s all sorts of weird, wonderful little scenes that shine different lights on the characters."

As well as the characters played by Marshall-Green and Shipp, you'll see the stories of two other participants, played by Narcos' Kerry Bishé and Angela Sarafyan, who Westworld fans will recognize as Clementine Pennyfeather.

"It is about your curiosity listening to these people, and watching what’s going on with their lives, and trying to figure their shit out," says Barlow.