Ted Lasso season 2 release schedule: when does episode 1 air on Apple TV Plus?

Ted Lasso season 2 is here – but when can you watch the first episode? Fair question, especially given Apple TV Plus' sometimes erratic release schedules coupled with Netflix, Amazon, and Disney Plus continually chopping and changing how they launch their biggest shows. It can get confusing, to put it mildly – especially as Ted Lasso launched some episodes in batches last year.

From Ted Lasso season 2, episode 1 onwards, we're here to put your mind at ease: release dates, possible air times on Apple TV Plus, and a wider release schedule (so you can start planning out your summer) are all ready and available below. Go, Greyhounds!

(Image credit: Apple)

The Ted Lasso season 2 premiere, titled "Goodbye, Earl", is set to launch on Apple TV Plus on Friday, July 23.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, an air time hasn't been officially revealed. We'll find out for certain tomorrow but, given Netflix and Disney Plus' tendency to settle on a blanket midnight Pacific release, we imagine it'll be the same for Apple and Ted Lasso. If that's the case, set your alarms for 12am Pacific/3am Eastern/8am BST – then cross all your fingers and toes.

Ted Lasso season 2 release schedule

(Image credit: Apple)

So, you'll finish up the second season premiere pretty quickly. The second episode, though, won't be available on your Apple account – because it's not streaming for another week. The first season may have started with three episodes being released all at once, but that's not the case here. It's one episode a week, every Friday, for 12 weeks.

That's right – Ted Lasso season 2 is longer than the first: 12 episodes instead of 10. Here's how that looks when all laid out in front of you.