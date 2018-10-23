Take your first good look at Red Dead Online in this Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 content trailer

Want to take a look at what in-game stuff Red Dead Redemption 2 players on PS4 will be able to enjoy 30 days early, and get a sneak peek of Red Dead Online to boot? It's all included in this brief trailer from PlayStation Europe. Though the content was previously announced , this is our first chance to see it all in game and in motion, not to mention take a gander at the otherwise hush-hush online multiplayer mode.

All four of the announced items will be available in Red Dead Online; the only one that will also be in Red Dead Redemption 2 is the Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit. That means everything you see in the trailer that isn't a smartly tailored survival suit is taken from Red Dead Online, or at least using assets you'll see in the multiplayer game. That includes our first close-up look at what are very likely Red Dead Online player characters!

Here's the first one, a gent with an unbelievably white shirt riding a horse. How does he keep his shirt that clean?

And here's the second, a gun-toting outlaw whose face we never see - but notice the braided pigtails dangling down on either side of their shirt.

Beyond the fact that it'll take place in the same world and feature the same basic gameplay as Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar has confirmed very few details about Red Dead Online yet. That includes whether or not we'll be able to create our own characters like we did in GTA Online, or if we'll pick from a pre-made set like in the original Red Dead Redemption's multiplayer mode. The former case seems much more likely, but I wonder whether Rockstar will let us manually tweak our character's appearance down to minute details, or opt for something weirder (like GTA Online's idiosyncratic heritage system).

We'll find out more when the Red Dead Online beta begins some time in November. Until then, PS4 players will be able to enjoy dressing up Arthur Morgan in a Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit for 30 exclusive days before Xbox One players can get fashionable too.