Take $30 off this portable monitor with an early Black Friday deal that's good for work and play

If you're looking for an early Black Friday deal that will give you a better way to game on the go with the next generation at hand, or an easy way to improve your productivity without taking up even more space for your home office setup, Amazon has a deal you won't want to miss. This discount of $30 off the list price for a 15.6" portable monitor from Zissu's will be a sage investment whether or not you look at it as a Black Friday gaming deal - just make sure you click the box to clip the coupon for the full savings.

Zissu's 15.6" portable monitor with USB-C and HDMI: $189.99 $159.99 at Amazon

This portable monitor includes both USB-C and HDMI connections, so you can plug it straight into your new PS5 or Xbox Series X and play your games even if you don't have ready access to a TV (check out our guide to the best gaming TVs for a more permanent solution). With built-in stereo speakers, you're good to start playing wherever you have power, and with the high-quality IPS panel supporting 1080p resolution and HDR, you may not be in a hurry to plug your new console in elsewhere.

Meanwhile, if you've been wishing you had a second monitor to get more done with your home PC setup but are hesitant to allocate that much more space to a permanent second monitor, here you are. The portable monitor's adjustable kickstand lets you set it up wherever works best for your current workspace. At the end of the day, you can fold it down flat and put it away just about anywhere, too - it's only 0.16 inches / 0.4 centimeters thick.

Get ready to take your home gaming with you, improve your home office setup, or put this super-thin screen to any other purpose you can imagine. Just make sure you click the "Extra $20 off with coupon" button before you check out to get the full savings. View Deal

If you're hoping to get a good deal on a new console to use with your new monitor, make sure you stay tuned to our guide to the best Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X .

You'll find even more savings in our big roundup of Black Friday deals 2020.