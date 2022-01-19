Taika Waititi's new pirate show Our Flag Means Death gets first trailer

The first trailer for Our Flag Means Death, the new pirate comedy series from Taika Waititi, has been released.

Set in the early 18th Century, Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (played by Waititi's Flight of the Conchords collaborator Rhys Darby), a moderately wealthy landowner who suffers a midlife crisis and becomes captain of Revenge, a pirate ship. Waititi will play the infamous pirate Blackbeard in the series, as well as being an executive producer and directing the pilot.

The new teaser trailer gives us our first proper look at Bonnet's motley crew of pirates – expect a dysfunctional workplace comedy, but with more swords and swashbuckling. The show's ensemble cast also includes Game of Thrones' Kristian Nairn, Trainspotting's Ewen Bremner, James Bond's Rory Kinnear, and Cruella 's Joel Fry, as well as recurring spots from comedians Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones.

Garrett Basch, whose previous projects include What We Do in the Shadows (the FX series based on Waititi's 2014 movie of the same name) and The Night Of starring Riz Ahmed, is also an executive producer. Meanwhile, David Jenkins is on board as showrunner – he previously helmed sci-fi comedy series People of Earth, about a support group for people who have been abducted by aliens.