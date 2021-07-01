Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement are re-teaming for a new adventure comedy series

Comedy duo Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement are teaming up for another TV show – but this one is set to be a little different from their usual fare.

The pair are co-writing the new series, described as an action adventure comedy, after previously co-directing, co-writing, co-producing, and co-starring in the 2014 vampire mockumentary movie What We Do in the Shadows. They also worked on the American TV show remake as executive producers, as well as both taking on writing and directing roles. However, Waititi stepped back from the show after season 1 due to other commitments.

"Taika and I are working on a new series right now which we just started writing," Clement told EW . "I can't tell you much about it yet, but what's fun about it and what makes it exciting for me is it's something I always wanted to do, which is long-form episodes in a sitcom. It's an action-adventure comedy. It'll be different from what I've usually done. I've made three sitcoms now, and I hope this one is still funny but more of an adventure series."

He added: "It's definitely easier to work with people you know because you know what the other needs. I missed Taika on season 2 of What We Do in the Shadows...so now I'm looking forward to working with him again."

Waititi has a lot on his plate at the moment – he's directing the Chris Hemsworth-led Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder , which is currently filming in Australia, as well as producing the FX comedy series Reservation Dogs. He's also set to star as Blackbeard in Our Flag Means Death, a pirate comedy series for HBO Max that also features Clement's Flight of the Conchords co-star Rhys Darby. Oh, and there's a Star Wars movie on the way from Waititi. Clement's schedule is pretty packed, too – on top of his behind the scenes work on What We Do in the Shadows, he's set to appear in Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 as Dr. Ian Garvin, a marine biologist.