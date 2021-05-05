T3 Awards 2021 shortlist revealed

The T3 Awards 2021 shortlist has been revealed by our sister publication, T3.

With the tech brand turning 25 years old in September, this year's awards show will be the biggest in its history, with 94 categories in total.

The winners of the T3 Awards 2021 will be announced throughout the week of Monday 7 June and all will appear in issue 322 of T3 magazine on sale Wednesday 9 June.

With the public nominations process has now closed, we've picked out the strongest contenders from hundreds of entries and T3 has added a load more of its own, including the best stuff announced since the 2020 T3 Awards as well as products that have scored highly in their T3 reviews and T3 buying guides. You can see all of the shortlisted entries here.

The next step is for the T3 judging panel to choose the winners. As well as announcing the winners in all their key areas – tech, AV, home and garden, watches, travel, outdoors, auto, style, wellness, and fitness – they'll also be handing out awards in their headline categories. So in T3's awards week in June, you'll know who's been crowned the greatest gadget, brand, retailer, the best gadget under £100 / $100, the tech innovation of the year, and who has picked up the sustainability award.

Also for 2021, given that so many of us have been working from home, there is also a new category called WFH Heroes where they'll be recognizing the people, products, and services that have helped make life easier over the last 12 months.

Still, let's get to the nominations for the T3 Gaming category...

T3 Awards gaming category nominations

Best Gaming Headset

Asus ROG Delta S, Audeze Penrose, Creative SXFI Gamer, HyperX Cloud Stinger S, JBL Quantum One, Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed, LucidSound LS50X, Razer BlackShark V2, SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X Wireless

Best Gaming Mouse

Asus ROG Gladius II Core, Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series, HyperX Pulsefire Haste, Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS, Razer DeathAdder V2, Roccat Burst Pro

Best Gaming Keyboard

Asus TUF Gaming K3, Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Glorious GMMK Gaming Keyboard, HyperX Alloy Elite 2, Logitech G915 TKL, Razer BlackWidow V3, Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro, Whirlwind FX Element

Best Gaming Monitor

Acer Predator XB3, Asus ROG Swift PG329Q, BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710, BenQ EX2780Q, Dell Curved Gaming Monitor S2721HGF, HP Omen 27i, Lenovo Legion Y44W-10, LG UltraGear 34GN850, Philips 346B1C, Samsung Odyssey G9

Best Gaming Chair

AndaSeat T-Pro 2, BraZen Phantom Elite, Noblechairs Epic Series Real Leather, Razer Iskur, SecretLab Titan SoftWeave

Best Gaming Accessory

Marseille mClassic, Razer Kiyo Pro, Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S, Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock, SecretLab MAGNUS Metal Desk, Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro Controller