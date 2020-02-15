Surprise! Shenmue 3's next DLC, Story Quest Pack, drops next week

Shenmue 3 's next DLC, entitled Story Quest Pack, will release on February 18, 2020.

Though it's only been a few weeks since Shenmue 3's first DLC, Battle Rally , dropped, developer Ys Net's already primed to drop another. While Battle Rally offered "fresh gaming activities in a race unlike any other, as contestants engage in head-to-head battles whilst racing their way through the course", the Story Quest Pack sees "our intrepid adventurer Ryo Hazuki cross paths with a familiar face" and from a teaser tweet, it sure looks like that familiar face belongs to Shenmue 2's Zhang Shugin...

The Story Quest Pack is available as a standalone purchase of £5/$6/€6 or as part of the Complete DLC Collection bundle. Don't forget that you'll need to have reached Niaowu in the main campaign to access your additional content.

"So many modern reworkings and sequels have ripped up cherished, established canon recently, but not Shenmue 3," we said in the GamesRadar+ Shenmue 3 review . "This game works because it’s so genuine, honest and feels 100% authentic next to the originals. You have to take into consideration that this game was literally made for its own fans and in that respect it’s a massive success.

"Despite its wholly predictable flaws, it’s a better Shenmue 3 than I ever dared imagine and feels like no other game except its own predecessors. Fans couldn't have asked for a more authentic sequel."

Last year's Golden Joystick Awards honoured Yu Suzuki with a coveted Lifetime Achievement award . Suzuki is most offered lauded for the creation of the iconic Shenmue and Virtua Fighter series, but after more than 35 years in the games industry, his influence has been felt across too many titles to name.