Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is an All Star Superman approach to Kara Zor-El

Supergirl's Lone Wolf & Cub-esque adventure in the upcoming series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow kicks off this June, and now we've received a first look at the second chapter coming the following month.

(Image credit: DC)

"Supergirl, Krypto, and their new friend Ruthye find themselves stranded with no way to pursue Krem, the murderous kingsagent," reads DC's description of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #2. "Each moment this fugitive roams free, the more beings come dangerously close to dying by his hand. There is no time to lose, so our heroes must now travel across the universe the old-fashioned way…by cosmic bus!

"Little do they know their journey will be a dark one, filled with terrors that not even the Maid of Might is prepared to face!"

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is an eight-issue series by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely, with Supergirl - the other orphan of Kryton's implosion - enlisting herself to help a young girl whose planet was also destroyed in gaining some manner of justice, if not revenge.

(Image credit: DC)

"[Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow] is an All-Star Superman take on the character," King tweeted earlier this week. "An ambitious epic to show again why Supergirl is stands proudly, uniquely at the heart of DCU and really at the heart of all comics. I love it."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 (of 8) goes on sale June 15, with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #2 scheduled for July 20.

