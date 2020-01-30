Super Bowl 2020 trailers: everything released so far (and what else to expect)

Hut-hut… hike! It’s almost time for the big game. No, not the Super Bowl itself – instead, our focus is on making sure you don’t miss any of the major Super Bowl 2020 trailers that are going to air this Sunday. Some of the biggest franchises and hottest new releases will be shown off during the course of the 49ers vs. Chiefs game, and we’re here to prepare you for everything that's to come. Plus, we also take a look at all the biggest trailers that have already appeared online.

Be sure to bookmark and check back often, too. Our Super Bowl 2020 trailers hub will be updated frequently up to and throughout the game. Perfect for those who aren’t Stateside to catch a glimpse of everything you’ve missed out on.

Don't miss out on a single moment this Sunday. Here's everything you need to know on getting set up with a Super Bowl live stream

Every Super Bowl 2020 trailer released so far

A small handful of Super Bowl 2020 trailers and teasers are already here. We’ve rounded up some of the biggest, included a belated Rick and Morty return, plus a Snoop Dogg-themed look at the latest SpongeBob movie.

Hunters

The new Amazon Prime TV series, starring Oscar-nominated Al Pacino, sees a group of Nazi Hunters aiming to, well, hunt down Nazis in 1970s New York. Expect blood, bruising battles, and more than a few cathartic kills for good measure.

Rick and Morty's Pringles ad

With no Rick and Morty season 4 return date in sight, we’ll have to make do with this wonderfully-meta Super Bowl ad. This 30-second teaser features the Sanchez family trapped inside, you guessed it, a Pringles ad.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

SpongeBob movies have never shied away from a live-action star or two. David Hasselhoff famously appeared in the yellow sponge’s first big-screen adventure, and this instalment will include Keanu Reeves (in a bush, naturally), and Snoop Dogg. Because of course.

What other Super Bowl trailers will be shown?

We can expect some pretty big movie and TV show trailers to drop during the Super . Bowl – and if it's anything like 2018, then perhaps we can even expect an entire movie to drop on Netflix, a la The Cloverfield Paradox. While we can't know for sure what will drop, here's what we can potentially expect.

A Groundhog Day sequel... of sorts

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

According to Entertainment Weekly, Bill Murray is back in Groundhog Day. I'll say it again: Bill Murray is back in Groundhog Day. Bill Murray is back in Groundhog Day. Bill Murray is back in Groundhog Day. Bill Murray is back in Groundhog Day. Bill Murray is back in Groundhog Day. Bill Murray is back in Groundhog Day. Bill Murray is back in Groundhog Day.

In a commercial for Jeep...

Fast and Furious 9

(Image credit: Universal)

While Sunday night won’t be the world-exclusive premiere of the Fast and Furious 9 trailer (that’s coming on Friday, January 31 at 3pm Eastern), we can perhaps expect a TV spot or two starring Vin Diesel’s Dom and maybe one of the new faces – including WWE star John Cena – expected to put pedal to the metal alongside the old crew.

Top Gun: Maverick

(Image credit: Paramount)

I feel the need for… you know the rest. Tom Cruise’s Maverick heads up training for a new swarm of hotshot pilots, including Rooster, the son of Goose. Knowing Cruise’s penchant for all things adrenaline-fuelled, there’s ever chance we could see his stunt work soar to new heights in this Top Gun comeback.

Black Widow

(Image credit: Marvel)

File this one under ‘maybe.’ After all, Marvel has already released two trailers for the Phase 4 movie, including a "First Look" during the National College Championship earlier this month. Two new trailers in a month would be overkill. Our prediction: a short TV spot/scene featuring Scarlett Johansson’s Nat and Florence Pugh’s Yelena.

Sonic the Hedgehog

(Image credit: Paramount)

This one's a lock. The Hollywood Reporter says Paramount is showing off some of its biggest releases during the pre-game show, including the Blue Blur's big-screen debut.

A Quiet Place Part II

(Image credit: Paramount)

Another you'll be shouting all about on social media come Sunday. A Quiet Place Part II is set to have a trailer prior to the start of the game.

What (probably) won't be shown at Super Bowl 2020?

A few big franchises are M.I.A. or haven't had any whispers surrounding them when it comes to a Super Bowl spot. Those include No Time to Die, as well as movies that are a little further off, such as The Eternals and Dune.