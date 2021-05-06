Super Animal Royale is like if Animal Crossing villagers played Warzone

Super Animal Royale is a top-down battle royale shooter where you'll play as animals fighting each other for a win, and it's coming to consoles after a lengthy period of time in Steam Early Access. Imagine Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Call of Duty: Warzone had a twisted love child, and you're just scratching this game's surface.

🎶 We are the Super AnimalsAnd we’re coming to CONSOLES 🎶✔️ Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S✔️ PS4 & PS5✔️ Nintendo Switch Cross-play and cross-save included! pic.twitter.com/W0wgkcJjoEMay 6, 2021 See more

A PlayStation blog post goes into great detail about what you can expect from the 2D battle royale title before it drops on consoles later this year. Super Animal Royale will let you choose from over 300 animal breeds to create in a research lab that you can personalize with over 600 cosmetics. After you choose your cursed animal, you'll jump off the back of a giant eagle and onto a map that has over 10 different biomes to explore. From there it's pretty much a typical battle royale, as you'll need to loot and shoot your way to a win.

Super Animal Royale even has some in-depth lore that rivals Apex Legends. Super Animal World was once a theme park where genetically modified animals were kept to entertain park guests, but it has since gone to ruin after something the park's legal team only refers to as "the incident." Safe to say, this game is sufficiently twisted.

Super Animal Royale has been in Steam Early Access since 2018, and has "overwhelmingly positive" reviews out of over 11,000 responses. There's no set date for its console release, but it's coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 later this year. And crossplayers rejoice, as it'll have cross-save and cross-play!

Battle royales are so hot right now. Apex Legends Season 9 just drew over 300k peak payers on Steam alone.