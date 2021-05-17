Summer of Sims roadmap reveal teases new expansions and updates for The Sims 4

The Summer of Sims roadmap is promising updates, events, and a new expansion for The Sims 4 .

The image below was tweeted out by The Sims Twitter account and it showcases a load of content that will be dropping in the next few months. The picture itself is light on details, but we can figure some of it out based on previous leaks, rumors, and teases.

The courtyard and chill line in the top left is a reference to the upcoming The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit, which drops tomorrow May 18 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. Courtyard Oasis will include all the gear you need to build a dreamy courtyard for your sims, including colorful fountains, ornate furniture, tropical plants, and more.

There's also mention of a new career that will be coming to The Sims 4 via a game pack, though there are no hints as to what that career is yet. Likewise, there is mention of a virtual block party event in celebration of Pride. We don’t have a fixed date for that yet, but Pride takes place in June so it’s reasonable to assume the event will too.

Continuing the cryptic theme, the poster also teases a Sims Event of the Summer, where you’ll be able to rock out. Could The Sims be planning its own virtual concert similar to the Travis Scott event we saw in Fortnite ? Perhaps Trixie Mattell will make an appearance - she did host a version of RuPaul's Drag Race in The Sims 4 for charity last year.

There is also a full-sized expansion pack coming to The Sims 4 this summer, and we know that it will focus on all things nature. Even if you’re not looking to buy extra content for The Sims 4 though, there will still be three waves of base game updates to look forward to.

It’s all very exciting if a little light on details at the moment. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more about what Maxis has in store for us during this Summer of Sims.

