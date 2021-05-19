Summer Game Fest 2021 will feature game reveals and a live performance by Weezer

Summer Game Fest 2021 has been announced with Geoff Keighley hosting and a special musical performance by Weezer.

The Summer Game Fest is an all-digital, free global fan festival that will kick off this June, serving as a celebration of the future of video games. More than 30 game publishers will be attending the event, unveiling new games and updates for existing titles. This includes some of the industries biggest hitters like Activision, Epic, PlayStation, and Xbox.

“As a free, fan-first, global experience, Summer Game Fest will bring the entire video game community together for a memorable month of announcements and updates,” said Geoff Keighley, who is serving as a curator and host for the Summer Game Fest.

The Summer Game Fest is starting on Thursday June 10 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 6 PM GMT with the Kick Off Live! Show. This show will be produced and hosted by Keighley and it will feature more than a dozen world premieres and announcements from publishers.

Kick Off Live! Is also where Weezer will make their appearance, debuting a new streaming safe game soundtrack that can be freely streamed on sites like Twitch or YouTube without bringing down the wrath of the dreaded copyright strike.

As a final bonus for the Kick Off Live! show, Summer Game Fest will also be doing an in-depth showcase of new indie games called Day of the Devs during the stream. This will be a showcase of the hottest upcoming indie games curated by iam8bit and Double Fine Productions.

As Tim Schafer, founder of Double Fine Productions and co-founder of Day of the Devs event explained, “The Day of the Devs team handpicked the best of the games and performances from hundreds of submissions from all around the world. What they've put together is, for the ninth year in a row, an incredibly inspiring celebration of gaming's creative spirit.”

Summer Game Fest events, including the Kick Off Live! Show will be streamed live on major streaming services including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok for users to enjoy. You can find out more about the event at the Summer Game Fest website .

Check out our E3 2021 guide to see where you can catch all the big game reveals over the next month.