Suicide Squad game reportedly delayed to 2023

Rocksteady has reportedly delayed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to 2023, pushing its release out of this year as it was originally planned.

The delay hasn't been officially announced, but Bloomberg cites "people familiar" with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's development who say Warner Bros. is quietly pushing back its arrival due to pandemic-related production challenges and other hurdles. The report also points out that Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar recently teased WB Games' "full slate of highly anticipated games" for 2022 alongside logos for Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights, but left out Suicide Squad.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been one of the most anticipated games of 2022, not only because it looks like it could be GOTY material from everything we've seen, but also because it's coming from Rocksteady, the developer behind the highly acclaimed Arkham series of Batman games - it's even based in the same "Arkhamverse" continuity. The game was first announced at 2020's DC FanDome with a 2022 release for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Set sometime after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's campaign can be played solo or with up to 3 friends, with a playable roster of four characters: Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark. As you might've gleaned from the title of the game, you're tasked with defeating an evil incarnation of the Justice League with the ultimate goal of assassinating Batman. With DC's Death of the Justice League comic book story coming in April, things aren't looking so good for the superhero team right now.

We've reached out to WB Games regarding Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's reported delay and we'll update this article if we hear back.

