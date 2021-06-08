New D&D book Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos basically brings Hogwarts to Dungeons & Dragons

Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos is the next Dungeons & Dragons setting, and it allows players to explore magical universities from the Magic: The Gathering card game. Due for a November 16 launch, the book is available to pre-order now at Amazon.

Focusing on a world of rival colleges with different approaches to magic, Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos will allow you to choose between the archaeologist adventurers of Lorehold, the artistic Prismari, the math-based Quandrix, the wordsmiths of Silverquill, and the druidic Witherbloom. According to the Amazon listing, it also features "new character options, monsters, mechanics, story hooks, and more." That means you'll be able to explore wizarding school within the official Plane of Strixhaven or tweak it for use in a homemade setting.

You can get an early glimpse of it right now, too. An Unearthed Arcana blog post with playtest material has just been launched on the official Dungeons & Dragons website, and it includes numerous subclasses that allow you to summon spirit companions or manipulate fate by "iterating on the mathematical patterns of reality." Take a look if you want a better idea of what's to come during Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos.

As the second D&D product announced in as many days (The Wild Beyond the Witchlight was revealed earlier as part of the 'Week of Legend Lore'), it's been a busy time for fans of Dungeons & Dragons. Happily, more is on the way - further info has been promised for D&D Live this July 16 - 17.

Want something to keep you busy while you wait? Don't miss our guide to the best Dungeons and Dragons books overall.

