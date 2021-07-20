Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos basically brings Hogwarts and college life to Dungeons & Dragons

If you're still bitter about not getting your Hogwarts letter, Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos may be of interest. More specifically, it lets you live out that magic school fantasy with a multiyear campaign that captures the ups and downs of university life. The book is available pre-order at Amazon and will launch this November 16, 2021.

Focusing on a world of rival colleges with different approaches to sorcery, Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos will allow you to choose between the archaeologist adventurers of Lorehold, the artistic Prismari, the math-based Quandrix, the wordsmiths of Silverquill, and the druidic Witherbloom. However, you don't have to be a spellcaster to train here - instead, it's a place to learn about magic's place in the world. As such, you'll engage in a range of classes, exams, and student rivalries during your time on-campus. Players will then go beyond the school's walls and use those skills to tackle traditional D&D problems (according to the developers, something wicked is at play behind the scenes).

Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos offers four story-based chapters that represent individual terms. These are self-contained and can be run as individual sessions if you'd prefer, but they're also designed to be played together thanks to an overarching plotline. You can even drop the story or its mystical university into your homemade setting if you'd prefer.

Of course, this wouldn't be a D&D book without new character options - and Strixhaven brings the goods. Besides the owlin owl-folk that you can use in your Curriculum of Chaos adventures, there are mechanics to represent your friendships with other students, extra-curricular activities, and campus life in general. To be precise, NPCs could help or sabotage your efforts depending on how you treat them. You can even go to house parties or engage in a Pitch Perfect sing-off as part of your Strixhaven college experience.

Want an early glimpse of how Strixhaven's mechanics might work? An Unearthed Arcana blog post with playtest material recently been launched on the official Dungeons and Dragons website, and it includes numerous subclasses that allow you to summon spirit companions or manipulate fate by "iterating on the mathematical patterns of reality." Take a look if you want a better idea of what's to come during Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos.

As one of three D&D products announced in the last few months (The Wild Beyond the Witchlight and Fizban's Treasury of Dragons are also on the way), it's been a busy time for fans of the best Dungeons and Dragons books. Happily, even more is on the way - during a press briefing in July, the company promised the return of some classic settings in 2022.

