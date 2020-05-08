Stream Normal People online: How to watch the romantic adaptation anywhere in the world

If you haven't already, it's time to stream Normal People online. Based on Sally Rooney's exquisite book of the same name, the show tracks the blossoming relationship between two Irish teenagers Marianne Sheridan and Connell Waldron, as they move through school and college. Frequently moving in and out of each other's lives, the twelve episode series is both a beautiful and vivid portrait of young love.

Normal People has an abundance of quality both behind and in front of the camera. Co-directors Lenny Abrahamson (who also directed the Oscar-winning film Room) and Hettie McDonald (who has directed episodes of Doctor Who, Fortitude, and more classic British shows) give each episode a cinematic quality, whether the drama is unfolding in the small Irish town of Carricklea or in a gorgeous Italian villa. Meanwhile, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, who play Connell and Marianne respectively, brilliantly convey the strong connection between the characters, even as events take unexpected twists and turns.

As a BBC and Hulu co-production, Normal People is currently streaming in a limited number of countries, including the UK, US, and Australia. But don't worry if you're not in these countries, as we'll also explain how you can stream anywhere in the world. So, if you're currently stuck abroad and can't access BBC iPlayer or Hulu due to geoblocking, we'll show you how a VPN can solve that issue.

So, whether you're a huge fan of the book who hasn't yet caught the TV show or someone who wants to find out what all the fuss is about, here's how to watch Normal People online, no matter where in the world you are.

Stream Normal People online in the USA

$5.99 a month at Hulu

Good news if you're in the US, as you can stream Normal People on Hulu and, for only $5.99 a month , you can watch every second of Connell and Marianne's romance. To be fair, you'd expect a Hulu production to be on Hulu. Anyway, that offer does come with ads, but you can upgrade if they slow down your binge watching. That's not all you can get with Hulu, there's also a Live TV service, once you've raced through Normal People. That costs $54.99 a month , but you can record Live TV with Cloud DVR storage, while also getting access to 60 live and on-demand channels for you to discover your next favourite obsession.

View Deal

Stream Normal People in Canada

Stream Normal People in the UK

Stream Normal People on BBC iPlayer

British fans of Normal People simply need to head to BBC iPlayer to watch the show, with every single episode already on the free service. While we heartily recommend you get cracking on it as soon as possible (seriously, it's so good), why not check out our guide to the best gaming TVs so you can enjoy Marianne and Connell's romance in 4K? View Deal

Watch Normal People online in Australia

From $10 a month at Stan

Australian viewers can head to Stan for Normal People, as well as it's own original shows, and you can get that from $10 a month with their basic tier. Handy if you want to stream Normal People during our enforced inside time. However, Australian readers should also explore using a VPN to get access to Normal People. The VPN will make your device think it's in the US, then with a Hulu subscription, you can get all of Normal People, as well as the service's other shows.

View Deal

How to stream Normal People online from anywhere else

Via an Express VPN sub from just $6.67/£5.50 a month

Looking to stream Normal People, but can't see your country listed above? Or the only options we've listed for your country are bit too pricey? When it comes to watching Normal People online, we'd suggest the best option if you're outside the UK is to access a US Hulu package through a VPN subscription. This will work wherever you are in the world, because you'll be using a virtual private network, which acts protects data as you browse by acting as a filter over your internet browser.



Moreover, it can let you set which country you want to appear in. That means it's simple to change your IP address to a US location and use internet services there without getting stopped by geoblocks. While there's plenty of choice for VPN users - just check our best VPN and best VPN for Netflix guides - we'd personally recommend ExpressVPN. It comes with a huge selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world, as well as reassuring privacy options. Simply put, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online if you're on the move. Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch Normal People anywhere online: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you. 2: Connect to a US server. While you can connect to a server from any of the countries that we have laid out above, a US server will almost certainly be the easiest for streaming Normal People online. 3: Head over to Hulu. Once you set your location, head over to Hulu to buy access to the service. And don't forget, you can cancel Hulu at any time, there's no long-term contract to be tied to, so you can quickly binge through should you wish.