Stranger Things season 4 release schedule: What time is part 1 out on Netflix?

Stranger Things season 4 has been a long time coming – but new episodes are finally coming to Netflix. The new season takes place six months after the Battle of Starcourt as we meet the residents of small-town Indiana again as they deal with being separated for the first time. All the while, a new and bigger threat will be surfacing in Hawkins, which could be our characters’ hardest enemy yet.

The Duffer Brothers’ show will see most of the major cast returning in the new episodes. This includes Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery. Season 3 stars Maya Hawke and Brett Gelman are also returning – as well as David Harbour who is mysteriously back as Hopper after his apparent death at the end of the last season. There are also some new faces joining the cast, including Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, and Eduardo Franco.

To make sure you don’t miss a single moment of the epic fantasy series, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about when the new episodes will be released. As well as this, read on for your guide to the Stranger Things season 4 episode titles, lengths, and when the mid-season hiatus will be happening. Ready to head back to the Upside Down?

Stranger Things season 4, part 1 will be released on Netflix on May 27. The first batch of seven episodes will all be streaming on the platform at once. Netflix adds its original shows to its site at midnight Pacific, as its headquarters are based in California. That means viewers around the world will be able to stream them based on their own time difference. Episodes will be out at 3am Eastern and 2am Central – while if you’re in the UK, then they’ll be available at 8am.

Stranger Things season 4 is split into two parts with the final two episodes not released until July 1. These will follow the same release time as part 1, with new episodes released at midnight Pacific.

How many episodes are there in Stranger Things season 4?

In total, Stranger Things season 4 features nine episodes. But before you start lamenting that’s not enough Hawkins for you, Netflix has confirmed that most of these episodes will be supersized. No episode in season 4 will be less than an hour long, with the final three all running at feature length. The season finale will be two hours and 30 minutes as the drama comes to a head on the fantasy show. Check out the titles and runtimes below.

Stranger Things season 4, part 1 episodes

Episode 1: 'Chapter One: The Hellfire Club' – May 27 (1hr 16mins)

Episode 2: 'Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse' – May 27 (1hr 15mins)

Episode 3: 'Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero' – May 27 (1hr 3mins)

Episode 4: 'Chapter Four: Dear Billy' – May 27 (1hr 17 mins)

Episode 5: 'Chapter Five: The Nina Project' – May 27 (1hr 14mins)

Episode 6: 'Chapter Six: The Dive' – May 27 (1hr 13mins)

Episode 7: 'Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab' – May 27 (1hr 38mins)

Stranger Things season 4, part 2 episodes

Episode 8: 'Chapter Eight: Papa' – July 1 (1hr 25mins)

Episode 9: 'Chapter Nine: The Piggyback' – July 1 (2hr 30mins)

