This Stranger Things Lego set makes the Upside Down more literal than ever before

Back in the actual '80s, you could only dream about an official Lego set as detailed and clever as "The Upside Down" kit from Stranger Things. This new 2,287-piece set from The Lego Shop went up for pre-orders today for a mere $199.99, which is a whole lot for Legos in any decade's money - but for the price, you get the bricks and instructions to build Hoppers' police truck, eight minifigures, and a diorama of the Byers' home with a reversible twist.

The set's big trick is how it literally represents the Upside Down: on one side is the humble but wholesome Byers residence, and on the other side is its creepy, dilapidated Upside Down doppelganger. The trees on either side of the house double as stands to keep the set stable no matter which side you have upright. Just make sure all of your minifigures are firmly stuck to a stud, or else they might go flying when you swap from one world to the other.

Speaking of minifigures, you'll find Lego versions of all the kids (but not the teens, you'll just have to wait for a Lego version of Murray Bauman's place for them) as well as Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, and the Demogorgon. The figures come with appropriate accessories, such as Lucas' slingshot, Eleven's waffle, and interchangeable head-mouth parts for the Demogorgon. Watch the video above to get a more detailed look at several of the set's pieces and scenes, or just to appreciate its '80s infomercial aesthetic.