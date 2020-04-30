Joe Keery teases Stranger Things season 4: "This is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years"

Production on Stranger Things season 4 may have halted, but that has not dampened our excitement for the next instalment of Netflix's show. In fact, Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, has us more excited than ever about the upcoming season – even if that instantly iconic Scoops Ahoy outfit has been retired.

"Oh man, it's pretty amazing – the Duffer brothers have really done it again," Keery tells our sister publication Total Film magazine while promoting the movie Free Guy, directed by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy. "I think that this year – and I know I say this every single year – but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark."

Quizzed about hanging up the Scoops Ahoy outfit, he replies: "I know that costume served its purpose and I'm glad to retire it [laughs]. Do I have it at home for Halloween? I don't, unfortunately. They won't let me have that one. One day!"

Fingers crossed that Netflix and the Duffer brother can get that outfit to Keery ASAP. There's currently no word on when Stranger Things will return.

Meanwhile, Keery can be seen in cinemas this coming December in Free Guy alongside Ryan Reynolds, whose playing a videogame NPC gone rogue. The movie features on the cover of this month's Total Film, which you can see below.

Free Guy reaches cinemas December 11, 2020.

