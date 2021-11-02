Stephen King calls for renewal of Y: The Last Man following show's cancelation

Stephen King has called for Y: The Last Man to be renewed after it was recently announced that the series had been canceled after one season.

"Is Y THE LAST MAN really canceled? Please say not," the horror author tweeted. "Although far from perfect (and some of the scenes are so dark you can't tell who's talking), it's one of the most interesting shows on TV. C'mon, Hulu...or somebody... don't leave me hanging."

Based on the DC comic book series of the same name, the show is set in a post-apocalyptic world where every mammal with a Y chromosome was simultaneously killed by a mysterious event – except one: Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey Ampersand. So two, technically. The show, which aired on FX on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, also starred Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, and Amber Tamblyn.

Showrunner Eliza Clark pitched a second instalment in September 2021, but FX made the decision to cancel the show rather than pay $3 million to extend actors' options. "We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of Y: THE LAST MAN," Clark tweeted as she announced the news of the cancelation. "I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much more left to tell."

