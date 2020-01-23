Steam Lunar New Year Sale: Here's when it ends and the best deals

The Steam Lunar New Year sale has arrived with big savings and tons of ways to decorate your Steam presence with cute cartoon rats. The sale began today and will continue through Monday, January 27 at 10 am PST / 1 pm EST / 6 pm GMT, so you only have four days to take your pick on a wide range of discounts. Even if you don't have any cash to spare on picking up new games, you can get 100 free tokens to spend on Steam items or coupons just by logging in and clicking a button every day.

Each $1 USD you spend in the sale will get you 100 tokens, and if you drop 5,000 tokens you can get a $5 off coupon - you can buy up to two coupons, but they expire when the sale ends, so don't try and stockpile them for later. Other ways to spend your tokens include special animated Steam profile designs, though they'll only be usable through March 27, 2020, or animated rat chat stickers which you'll unlock for permanent use.

The Steam Lunar New Year sale has a dizzying number of discounted games on offer - if you don't have time to comb through all the selections yourselves, here's a quick top 7 games on sale that you won't want to miss.

• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $47.99 (was $59.99)

• Risk of Rain 2 for $15.99 (was $19.99)

• Resident Evil 2 for $19.79

• Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition for $37.49 (was $49.99)

• Rainbow Six Siege for $7.99 (was $19.99)

• Disco Elysium for $31.99 (was $39.99)

• Stardew Valley for $9.99 (was $14.99)

Sometimes Steam has a Spring sale, and sometimes it doesn't - like last year, when it skipped straight to summer in late June. If there are any discounts that look good to you now, you may not want to chance the wait.