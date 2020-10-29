Steam Halloween sale includes discounts on Phasmophobia, Alien Isolation, and Outlast

There's still time to soak in the season of spooky with a few good horror games, and just in time - the Steam Halloween sale is live until Monday, November 2. There are big discounts on big name haunts like Alien Isolation, Outlast, and Resident Evil 2, as well as some sales on new releases and indie games like Carrion , Pacify, and Phasmophobia.

If you don't have the nerves for outright horror games, don't worry - the Steam Halloween sale also discounts some great games from adjacent genres. For instance, Control Ultimate Edition is 30% off. GamesRadar's 2019 Game of the Year certainly has some eerie vibes and a few creepy baddies, but it's not nightmare fuel like some of the other games in the sale (cough, Outlast, cough). Anyway, here are some highlights from this year's Steam Halloween sale:

Again, if you don't see anything on the list to your liking, do yourself a favor and check out the complete Steam Halloween sale, as it's chock-full of big discounts on great games you might've missed a few years back and some new titles you might've never heard of. Personally, I'd been waiting for a discount on Graveyard Keeper, because it's the niche blend of management sim and horror that seems custom-tailored for me. Thanks to the Steam Halloween sale, I bagged it for $6 and some change.

