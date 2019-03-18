Bethesda could be teasing more Starfield for its E3 2019 event

Bethesda is heading back to E3 2019 for its fifth annual event on June 9, and the show's announcement gif may have a teaser for Starfield hiding in plain sight - if you can call big, glittering stars "hiding". The animated image shows a crowd of Bethesda characters and fans staring up into a late evening sky together, the field of stars twinkling above them to form a #BE3 hashtag.
Start speculating! Refresh @WalmartCanada. Most importantly… save the date! #BE3 is coming on Sunday, June 9th (5:30 PM PT).More details -- including registration -- are coming soon. Can't attend? We will be streaming the whole thing live! #E3 https://t.co/6No81maSXz pic.twitter.com/EIMQjznqsTMarch 18, 2019
Sidenote: if you don't know what the hell that Walmart Canada reference is about, you missed one of the strangest pre-E3 reveal seasons in recent memory.
The stars/Starfield connection in the teaser image could be a coincidence, but it would be a weird move for Bethesda; we're all yearning for the silence to be broken after Starfield was announced at Bethesda's E3 2018 event. Its teaser trailer showed an unearthly world with a star emerging around its horizon, then a satellite or ship seemingly entering hyperspace (or whatever they call it in this sci-fi universe), finally concluding with a logo. In other words, Bethesda has a lot more to reveal about the game - especially since we know Starfield will arrive before the studio will put out Elder Scrolls 6!
All that said, the only segment Bethesda has officially confirmed for the show is "an in-depth look at Doom Eternal." The company will likely sneak out a few more confirmations of featured games as E3 gets closer (for instance, Wolfenstein Youngblood probably still exists) and we'll keep you informed as it does.
