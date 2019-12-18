How to avoid Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spoilers

Forget the Kessel Run – navigating the minefield of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spoilers currently available on the web is something else entirely. Aside from pulling some Jedi mind tricks to stop people blabbing about leaks, there are ways you can avoid Rise of Skywalker spoilers, especially if you’re not planning to see it at midnight. Let’s go through your easy-to-set-up options.

How to avoid Rise of Skywalker spoilers: Chrome/Firefox add-ons

If you want a catch-all solution for avoiding Rise of Skywalker spoilers, you could do a lot worse than the Spoiler Protection 2.0 add-on. It’s compatible with both Chrome and Firefox and you’re able to endlessly tinker things to suit your own needs.

Once you fire it up, you can put a whole host of phrases (as well as blocking out any mention of ‘Rise of Skywalker’) in the “Spoilers” section. Think big picture for this: Rey, Palpatine, Finn, and so on can also be included as phrases you want to block. You’ll then get a massive redacted notice whenever something spoilery crops up on your webpage. Perfect for day-to-day browsing.

How to avoid Rise of Skywalker spoilers: Change your Twitter settings

Twitter is probably the worst offender for Rise of Skywalker spoilers. A quick click on the hashtag and you could soon stumble upon Episode 9’s biggest secrets. So, let’s block them.

Click your Twitter icon, go down to Settings and Privacy, click through to Privacy and Safety then in to Muted and, finally, Muted Words. This works on both web and mobile.

From here, start inputting words and phrase (‘Rise of Skywalker), hashtags (#RiseOfSkywalker, #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker), and any character you can think of from the series' stories history. Make sure you edit each duration to ‘Forever’ too. The default is just 24 hours, which might not be enough for some of you.

And there you have it! Easy peasy – and no more Rise of Skywalker spoilers to contend with. Just remember to switch them all off once you’ve watched it so you can join GamesRadar+ (and the entire galaxy) in discussing the movie.

