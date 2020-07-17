New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Black Series figures sell out in minutes

Four exclusive Star Wars: The Clone Wars figures dropped exclusively at Walmart on July 17 at 10am EST / 7am PST. They sold out in minutes.

The figures in question were four brand-new Black Series figures centered around the final season of The Clone Wars. The Black Series is a collectible set of Star Wars toys with releases that often break the internet by swiftly selling out. The four figures were Ahsoka Tano, wielding the blue lightsabers Anakin Skywalker gifts her, a Togrutan-painted Clone Trooper from the 332nd Legion (also a gift from Anakin), a Mandalorian loyalist, and a Darth Maul loyalist Mandalorian Super Commando (aka Mauldalorian) complete with spiked helmet.

Now, this was a tricky release, as the pre-orders are a Walmart exclusive but Walmart's site is notoriously difficult to navigate, especially when you're typing something specific into the search bar. I was desperately plugging 'Clone Wars' and 'Ahsoka Tano' into the search and pulling up empty, so I took to Twitter and ultimately found direct links to all four toys – which are already sold out, but you can sign up to get notified when they're back in stock.

Here are the links to all four figures:

If you're in the UK, you might be in better luck. The retailer In Demand Toys has just Ahsoka Tano and the Mandalorian Loyalist still in stock at the time of publication – so act fast. If you haven't managed to get your hands on any of them, I feel your pain, I scrambled like Salacious B. Crumb on Jabba the Hutt's back to get Ahsoka, and it wasn't a pretty sight.

The Black Series still has a ton of amazing collectibles available, so if you're interested head to the Amazon (US) and Amazon (UK) pages to check them out.