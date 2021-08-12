Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge sequel Last Call due out this year

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Last Call is a sequel to last year's VR adventure taking us back to planet Batuu from the real-life Disney Park attraction.

Due to launch this Fall exclusively on Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Last Call once again puts you in the boots of a droid repair technician whose ship crashes into planet Batuu after it's attacked by some pirates. Just like the first Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, Last Call is being developed in collaboration between ILMxLAB and Oculus Studios, which you'll know from Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series.

"Welcome back to Batuu! Dok-Ondar has pulled up a seat in Seezelslak's cantina and he has a job for you. The infamous Ithorian sends you deep into the Batuuu wilds in search of a lost artifact. You'll team up with the relic hunter Lens Kamo and battle against the evil Baron Attsmun," game director Jose Perez III said in a press release. "We are super excited to continue to expand the Star Wars galaxy and hope fans swing by for Last Call."

While it's based on a similar premise, Last Call introduces a trio of new characters and explores characters from the first game in more depth. Of the new characters, we've got the aforementioned Lens Kamo, "the badass daughter of scholar parents" who'll be your main companion in the story. Then there's the big bad Baron Attsmun, with whom Lens Kamo has an unsettled dispute involving some stolen relics. And finally, Dok-Ondar is the character who hires the player for a job and ultimately entangles you into Lens Kamo's mess with the Baron.

In terms of gameplay, Perez told StarWars.com that a big portion of Last Call "has strong Indiana Jones meets Star Wars vibes," as well as plenty of puzzles to keep players busy.

