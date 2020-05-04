Star Wars VR saga Vader Immortal is coming to PlayStation VR this summer

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is coming to PlayStation VR this summer after originally launching as an Oculus exclusive in 2019.

Mark Miller, executive creative producer at developer ILMxLAB, confirmed the game's release on the PlayStation Blog . He didn't offer an exact release date, but did confirm that Vader Immortal will come to PSVR "later this summer" with all three episodes and all lightsaber dojos available at launch.

Vader Immortal is a three-part episodic adventure revolving around - you guessed it - Darth Vader. It's not all Vader, all the time, though. It takes you through a bunch of iconic Star Wars sets and uses them as fuel for first-person lightsaber duels, but Vader's presence and presentation are key to the overall momentum.

"There are so many parts that grab you in the experience, but my favorite is still early in the first episode," Miller says. "The moment when Darth Vader first approaches you is something that can’t really be explained (but I’ll try). It’s intense when his gaze follows you and he speaks directly to you. I’ve seen some people stand up taller and get in his face, and some shrink a bit or even step back, but his presence is intimidating, and unforgettable."

Meanwhile, the lightsaber dojos included with Vader Immortal were explicitly designed to test your mastery of lightsaber combat. Vader Immortal is a lot more flexible and responsive than the likes of Star Wars Kinect, and the robot dojo masters put both the combat system and the player through the wringer. If you finish all three episodes but still want to fight more stuff with your virtual lightsaber, the dojos ought to be the perfect outlet.