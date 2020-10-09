Star Wars: Squadrons devs are working on "several unannounced projects"

EA Motive, the studio behind Star Wars: Squadrons, has declared it has "several unannounced projects" in the pipeline.

The announcement came in a blog post outlining Motive's new mission statement: "To empower players to create, experiment, live, and share their unique stories." IGN spoke to Motive GM Patrick Klaus ahead of the blog post and got more details on the studio's outlook and future projects, including its dedication to developing games that are focused on the players.

"We have several projects in the works. Unfortunately, they are undisclosed so there's very little I can share right now," Klaus says. "What I can tell you is there is a lot of ambition going on the early success of [ Star Wars: Squadrons ] in the studio, a lot of appetites to innovate."

Naturally, we're all wondering if that means Motive is working on new Star Wars or other major franchise games games, or original IPs - turns out it's a bit of both. "What I would say is it’s a mix of innovation and fan-favorite brands. A lot of what we’re trying to have is balance in our product range. On top of that, I want to say one of the key ingredients for us… is very much on creating some experiences that are going to empower players through gameplay to experiment."

Of course I'd love some more Star Wars video game content, but whatever it is, I'm looking forward to what EA Motive has in store for us. Including that "highly ambitious and innovative" jetpack game in early development that we saw during EA Play Live back in June.