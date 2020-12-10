Six new Star Wars shows announced, including Lando, Ahsoka Tano, and Rangers of the New Republic

Disney has detailed six new Star Wars shows that are coming to Disney Plus.

First off, Kathleen Kennedy, the head of LucasFilm, revealed that two new series set during The Mandalorian timeline are in development. One will centre on the former Jedi Knight, Ahsoka Tano, and the other will be titled Rangers of the New Republic. Both are due to be led by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, and they will "culminate in a climactic story event". No word on whether that will be a new series or a movie.

Rosario Dawson will return as Ahsoka Tano, having played the character in The Mandalorian season 2. While not confirmed, we can likely expect the character Bo-Katan, who also appeared during the new season of The Mandalorian, to appear in one of the upcoming spin-offs.

We also received confirmation that a series centring on Lando Calrissian is receiving a new series. No word on whether Donald Glover or Billy Dee Willians will return for the role, but Justin Simien (Dear White People) will act as showrunner.

There was confirmation that Leslye Headland, who created Russian Doll, will also develop a Star Wars series called Acolyte, and that an animated series called Star Wars Visions is in development. It will tell sporadic Star Wars stories.

Finally, there was word that A Droid Story, which will tell the adventures of R2D2 and C3PO, is being developed. Phew.

During the same event, we got confirmation that the Cassian Andor series will be simply titled Andor, and will see Tony Gilroy at the helm. There was also the reveal that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and that Patty Jenkins is directing a Rogue Squadron movie.

Earlier in the investors call, it was revealed that 10 new Star Wars shows are in development – and they were not joking around. For more, check out our piece on all the upcoming Star Wars movies.