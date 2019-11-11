Daisy Ridley talks Darth Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: "Hopefully, you’re shocked in a fun way, but also emotionally with her"

When the second Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer debuted at D23 earlier this year, the convention room in Anaheim were left stunned. Had Rey turned to the dark side? The final scene, in which the hero of a galaxy far, far away fires up a red lightsabre, certainly implies so.

Our sister publication Total Film met with Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, the day after the trailer premiered and asked the actress about the character's turn. “It’s fucking awesome,” she said. “I already had an amazing emotional story. But, when [Darth Rey] was pitched, I was like, ‘That sounds amazing.’ It’s fun to do something a bit different.”

Asked whether people be shocked by Rey’s arc in The Rise of Skywalker, she replied: “The whole of Star Wars is about good and evil. With every character, you see some struggle. So, in a way, no. Because it’s the most human thing to see someone struggle with two things within them that are pulling them both ways. If you understand why someone is going on the journey, you will be on the journey regardless. So, hopefully, you’re shocked in a fun way, but you’re also emotionally with her.”

Total Film also met Ridley in London a few months, with the actress elaborating on playing a character who deals with both the light and dark sides of the Force. "[It's fun] because you get to do all of the human emotions rather than just, 'I am all baddie. I am all goodie.' With the dark Rey stuff – who knows what’s happening there. But that, in particular, was fun. Because even though I’m exploring the light and dark of Rey, there’s a different vibe, she still looks like Rey."

You can read the full article, which features an in-depth look at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – including more from Ridley and quotes from director J.J. Abrams, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Anthony Daniels – in the latest issue of Total Film magazine, which reaches shelves on November 15. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts in UK cinemas December 19.

