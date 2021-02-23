Star Wars fan uncovers extremely well-hidden prequel reference in Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

A fan has uncovered a Revenge of the Sith reference in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and it's so well hidden, it's a surprise anyone found it at all.

Whilst navigating the prologue of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order , Reddit user u/LordEmostache discovered that if you hit a button in the train segment 66 times, a sound clip of Darth Sidious’s famous line “execute order 66” will be triggered. Take a look at this impressive find below.

Other fans were astonished by the find and flocked to the comments of the post to share their enthusiasm for the easter egg. One user asked : “how do people figure out these kind of Easter eggs?” to which the original poster explained “by pressing every button lots of times. Luckily this is like the first button in the game. Also when you press it, nothing happens so you turn around, but that's basically like a big sign saying ‘chances are you press this button enough and some secrets gonna activate’".

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has maintained its popularity as a next-gen update of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X was released earlier this year. The game’s developer Respawn Entertainment has also started working on a new IP recently, and thanks to an announcement from EA, many believe that the studio may be working on a Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order sequel .