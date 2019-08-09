Star Wars 9 leak apparently reveals who Luke will be sharing one of his return scenes with

A Star Wars 9 leak has revealed the first details about one of Luke Skywalker’s scenes in Rise of Skywalker.

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi follow.

The news comes from the Making Star Wars podcast, which was handily recapped by The Independent. One of the major pieces of potential news – according to sources close to those on the podcast – is that Mark Hamill has filmed a scene with one of Star Wars 9’s brand-new characters.

“Their sources say Keri Russell filmed with Mark Hamill but don’t know how this fits. This was potentially filmed in August,” according to the Star Wars 9 leak.

No Jedi reunion between Rey and Luke just yet, though Keri Russell’s character facing down Luke is noteworthy in and of itself. Not much is known about Russell’s character, Zorri Bliss, other than, as the actress told Vanity Fair earlier this year, she has “the coolest costume.” So, the news will be welcomed by those poring over any morsel of news from a galaxy far, far away.

A scene with Luke could suggest that, in some way, Bliss is sensitive to the Force, and may have more hidden powers (and motives) that will become apparent as the movie goes on, which could also be why Russell is so reluctant to reveal much about her character outside of her sartorial style.

Luke, presumably, will return as a Force Ghost after his death at the end of The Last Jedi, in much the same way Yoda and Alec Guinness’ Obi-Wan did after they shuffled off their mortal coil.

It’s unknown just how much more of a role Luke Skywalker has in the Star Wars Episode that bears his name – though it’s refreshing to know Mark Hamill is going to get the chance to mix it up a bit with a brand-new character who can currently count themselves among the most mysterious on the cast.

