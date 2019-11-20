Star Trek 4 is back on track with Noah Hawley set to write and direct

Despite floating in the cold vacuum of limbo for some time, Star Trek 4 has beamed back on to our radar. According to a recent report, Noah Hawley – best known for the beautifully bonkers Legion, as well as Fargo – will both write and direct the as-yet-untitled Star Trek 4.

Deadline says Hawley is in “final talks” to jump on board Star Trek 4. He will produce alongside J.J. Abrams, who is currently more than busy in another universe – as director of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. No release date has yet been given.

There’s been no confirmation yet but Deadline also suggests the main crew of the USS Enterprise-A will return. That includes Chris Pine back as Captain Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, plus The Boys season 2’s swearer-in-chief, Karl Urban, as Bones.

It’s been a rough and rocky road when it comes to getting Star Trek 4 off the ground. Phasers were set to stunned last year when both Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth (who played Kirk’s father) both supposedly exited the project (via The Hollywood Reporter) and we had heard very little since then. But this is promising. More than promising, especially if you're familiar with Hawley's work. The mind behind Fargo and Legion in charge of a new Star Trek movie? Anything is possible.

We also have a mini-update on Quentin Tarantino’s much-anticipated Star Trek movie that is currently in the works. Namely: it’s still in the works. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director has previously said it would be “like Pulp Fiction in space” – and could yet have an R-Rating, a first for the franchise.

