Spore cheats: Get unlimited money, DNA points, and customise your creatures and planets

If you enjoy playing God, then having a list of Spore cheats at your disposal will grant you ultimate power over the worlds you create. Whether you're looking to earn extra money, unlock all the levels early, completely change to appearance of the game, or a whole host of other options, they are all available by entering a few simple Spore cheat codes, and we've got a full selection of them listed here for you. Be aware that certain cheats may stop you from earning achievements within the game, and this is shown by the Joker Badge appearing, so don't save after this point if you want to try and unlock any awards further in your playthrough. With that in mind, take a look at the following Spore cheats and start having fun with your creations.

How to use Spore cheat codes

To use Spore cheat codes, press Ctrl+Shift+C to open the console screen then type your selection from the following commands into the console and hit enter. Press Escape or click on the X to close the console when you're done.

Spore cheat codes list

(Image credit: EA)

moreMoney - get $2,000 in civilisation and $1,000,000 in space

refillMotives - replenish your health along with other motives

addDNA - get 150 DNA points

unlockSuperWeapons - super weapons are unlocked

spaceCreate - unlocks and recharges creation tools while playing in space

freedom [on/off] - disables (on) or re-enables (off) editor complexity limits, creations that break the limits will not be pollinated





evoadvantage - enter this cheat when are starting a new Creature game to choose any creature from the Sporepedia, so you can start a new game with one of your more evolved creatures

levels -unlock - enter at the main menu to unlock all stages, some achievements may not be gained if you choose to use this code

levels -unlockAdventures - enter at the main menu to unlock all Maxis adventures





SetTime [h, m] - set the time for your Avatar's position, and optionally a speed multiplier

universeSimulatorPirateRaidFrequency # - set the rate that pirates will raid your system

universeSimulatorPirateRaidAllyFrequency # - set the rate that pirates will raid allies in your system

universeSimulatorPirateRaidPlunderFrequency # - set the rate that pirates will steal spice from your system

(Image credit: EA)

movie - see all movies

blocksmode - Turns creatures into their blocky representations

highresTextureLevel [off/low/medium/high] - adjust the quality of vehicle and building textures





stylefilter [style] - apply the following unique looks to your game:

- apply the following unique looks to your game: stylefilter -filmNoir

stylefilter -microscope

stylefilter -nextgen

stylefilter -norainbows

stylefilter -oilPaint

stylefilter -none - remove any filters used





adventureLook [style] - apply the following unique looks to your published adventure:

- apply the following unique looks to your published adventure: adventureLook -eightbit

adventureLook -filmnoir

adventureLook -norainbows

adventureLook -sepia

adventureLook -sixteenbit

adventureLook -watercolor

adventureLook -none - remove any filters used

(Image credit: EA)