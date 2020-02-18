Spore cheats: Get unlimited money, DNA points, and customise your creatures and planets

If you enjoy playing God, then having a list of Spore cheats at your disposal will grant you ultimate power over the worlds you create. Whether you're looking to earn extra money, unlock all the levels early, completely change to appearance of the game, or a whole host of other options, they are all available by entering a few simple Spore cheat codes, and we've got a full selection of them listed here for you. Be aware that certain cheats may stop you from earning achievements within the game, and this is shown by the Joker Badge appearing, so don't save after this point if you want to try and unlock any awards further in your playthrough. With that in mind, take a look at the following Spore cheats and start having fun with your creations.
How to use Spore cheat codes
To use Spore cheat codes, press Ctrl+Shift+C to open the console screen then type your selection from the following commands into the console and hit enter. Press Escape or click on the X to close the console when you're done.
Spore cheat codes list
- moreMoney - get $2,000 in civilisation and $1,000,000 in space
- refillMotives - replenish your health along with other motives
- addDNA - get 150 DNA points
- unlockSuperWeapons - super weapons are unlocked
- spaceCreate - unlocks and recharges creation tools while playing in space
- freedom [on/off] - disables (on) or re-enables (off) editor complexity limits, creations that break the limits will not be pollinated
- evoadvantage - enter this cheat when are starting a new Creature game to choose any creature from the Sporepedia, so you can start a new game with one of your more evolved creatures
- levels -unlock - enter at the main menu to unlock all stages, some achievements may not be gained if you choose to use this code
- levels -unlockAdventures - enter at the main menu to unlock all Maxis adventures
- SetTime [h, m] - set the time for your Avatar's position, and optionally a speed multiplier
- universeSimulatorPirateRaidFrequency # - set the rate that pirates will raid your system
- universeSimulatorPirateRaidAllyFrequency # - set the rate that pirates will raid allies in your system
- universeSimulatorPirateRaidPlunderFrequency # - set the rate that pirates will steal spice from your system
- movie - see all movies
- blocksmode - Turns creatures into their blocky representations
- highresTextureLevel [off/low/medium/high] - adjust the quality of vehicle and building textures
- stylefilter [style] - apply the following unique looks to your game:
- stylefilter -filmNoir
- stylefilter -microscope
- stylefilter -nextgen
- stylefilter -norainbows
- stylefilter -oilPaint
- stylefilter -none - remove any filters used
- adventureLook [style] - apply the following unique looks to your published adventure:
- adventureLook -eightbit
- adventureLook -filmnoir
- adventureLook -norainbows
- adventureLook -sepia
- adventureLook -sixteenbit
- adventureLook -watercolor
- adventureLook -none - remove any filters used
- setConsequenceTrait [trait] - apply the following traits:
- setConsequenceTrait cell carnivore
- setConsequenceTrait cell_herbivore
- setConsequenceTrait cell_omnivore
- setConsequenceTrait creature_aggressive
- setConsequenceTrait creature_social
- setConsequenceTrait creature_mixed
- setConsequenceTrait tribe_aggressive
- setConsequenceTrait tribe_social
- setConsequenceTrait tribe_mixed
- setConsequenceTrait civ_military
- setConsequenceTrait civ_economic
- setConsequenceTrait civ_religious
- setConsequenceTrait space_bard
- setConsequenceTrait space_diplomat
- setConsequenceTrait space_ecologist
- setConsequenceTrait space_knight
- setConsequenceTrait space_scientist
- setConsequenceTrait space_shaman
- setConsequenceTrait space_trader
- setConsequenceTrait space_wanderer
- setConsequenceTrait space_warrior
- setConsequenceTrait space_zealot
- rename planet [new name] - change the name of selected planet
- rename star [new name] - change the name of selected star
- freeCam - toggle a Free Cam around
- pauseUIVisible - Sets or toggles whether the pause frame is drawn
- toggleCaptureUI - Toggles UI for image capture
- capturePlanetGIF - captures a spinning GIF of your planet, which is then saved in your "AnimatedAvatars" directory
- antiAliasGIF - captures a spinning GIF of your planet, which is then saved in your "AnimatedAvatars" directory
- killallhints - get rid of all hints
- help - provides a list of cheat commands
- help [cheat code] - provides more details for that particular cheat command
- help -full - provides a more detailed description of cheat commands
- history - gives you a list of your last commands
- option - displays a list of options
- prop - display/modify properties
- clear - clear console
- quit - quit game