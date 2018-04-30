"[SPOILER] IS ON WESTWORLD WHAT THE F***" – The internet reacts to Westworld season 2, episode 2

Westworld season 2, episode 2 was probably the wildest ride the show has taken us on yet. Taking in multiple timelines (again), more than a mere peek at the outside world, and a bunch of other things that just need to be talked about, it showed Westworld at its very best. And (nearly) everyone else agrees. Spoilers to follow...

Pulling back the curtain

Ok, so… WTF? The entirety of the first season of Westworld was spent within the park, offering nary a glimpse of what lies beyond. This episode said to hell with that, and gave us extended looks at Young William and Logan Delos (whose surname was probably the most casual namedrop in the history of namedrops). Where does this timeline – which seems to take place before the events of the first season – go from here?

Logan trying to figure out who's a host at the OG Westworld party #Westworld pic.twitter.com/m3BPVBjo2i30 April 2018

Logan in tonight's episode. Holy shit. 🔥🔥🔥 Well done, @benbarnes #Westworld @WestworldHBO30 April 2018

Some fine moments of WESTWORLD — REUNION#WestworldSeason2 Dolores and BernardWilliamDolores and MaeveLoganEvan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Jimmi Simpson, Ben Barnes pic.twitter.com/jnDQlt3udM30 April 2018

Maeve and Dolores cross paths...

Westworld giveth, Westworld taketh away. Just as soon as Maeve and Dolores shared a scene together, their first since learning the truth of the world they inhabit, then is the rug pulled out from underneath us. Maybe one day soon we’ll get the dream team we so desperately crave?

If this comes to Maeve vs Dolores, I will honestly choose Maeve without even batting an eye #Westworld30 April 2018

[westworld] for real watching maeve and dolores interact in ep 2 felt like a crossover of two different shows. like sometimes i forget they're in the same show30 April 2018

Maeve and Dolores scene pic.twitter.com/AZt0zR5GUl30 April 2018

...With Dolores and the Man in Black on a collision course

One thing we’re sure to see more of, however, is the Man in Black and Dolores coming together again. This time, though, they’re at opposite ends of the good-evil spectrum as something lies at The Great Beyond. It’s a weapon according to Dolores. Other than that? We know very little (shocking, I know).

How can you not like Ed Harris as the Man in Black 🤷‍♂️ #Westworld30 April 2018

I'm pretty sure Ford created "The Door" game to punish William/The Man in Black for high jacking the park's vision with Delos's secret DNA and Data stashing "in the valley beyond". #Westworld #WestworldSeason2 #moremaeveplease30 April 2018

My initial take on what the "weapon" Dolores is talking about in "The Valley Beyond" is the guest data gathered by Delos along with the park code/IP in Peter Abernathy. #Westworld30 April 2018

Frings that make you go 'hmm?'

Noticed a familiar face during the closing scenes of this week’s episode? Yep, that was Giancarlo Esposito, otherwise better known as Breaking Bad’s Gus Fring. As was the theme with the episode, we barely got an extended look at him before he offed himself in a crowd-pleasing cameo. Is that the last we’ll see of him? Or does Ford have more Chicken Man-themed tricks up his sleeve?

GUS FRING IS ON WESTWORLD!!!! I REPEAT...GUS FRING IS ON WESTWORLD!!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!!!!! #Westworld pic.twitter.com/xo0QPlb4pL30 April 2018

GUS FRING IS ON WESTWORLD WHAT THE FUCK30 April 2018

GUS FROM BREAKING BAD IN WESTWORLD PAIRED WITH THE MAN IN BLACK FUCK YA30 April 2018

The best episode yet?

When Westworld is on it’s one of the best shows around. And Westworld was very much on it this week; mysteries galore, captivating cameos, you name it: it had it all. How does next week go about topping this?

Best episode of Westworld since the pilot.30 April 2018

I think this was my favorite all around episode of Westworld I’ve seen yet. Great story telling. Great to see what is going on in the real world. Great to feel confused, which is what Westworld does best. #WestworldSeason230 April 2018

Started Westworld S2E2 2 minutes ago and I’m already confused. But they’re playing Chopin so that’s cool.30 April 2018

The main question with Westworld isn't "what's happening?" it's "when is it happening?"... Which is the most un fulfilling question in a drama.It's not like once you sort the time lines the show suddenly is amazing. Just slow. And overly elaborate30 April 2018

