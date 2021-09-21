Splitgate is only about 25% complete, says developer 1047 Games

Development on Splitgate is only about 25% complete, developer 1047 Games now says, following a massive surge of interest in the free-to-play FPS from both players and spendy investors.

1047 Games' original take on a Halo-meets-Portal hybrid was originally planned to leave early access in July, but the game's console beta launch prompted a massive boost in player numbers, leading the developer to delay its full launch indefinitely so it could continue working on improvements. Now, after securing over $100 million in funding from investors, we have a much clearer idea of the project's scope. In a new interview with TechCrunch, 1047 Games CEO and co-founder Ian Proulx says the game is still in the early stages of development.

"The scope of what we can do is now through the roof," said Proulx. "There’s so much we couldn’t think about because we were a tiny team with a tiny budget, but now everything is on the table. We’re focusing on the long term — I look at the game as being 25% done. We don’t need to be Fortnite tomorrow, but now it really is about building the next Riot Games, the next big games business."

Proulx largely credits Splitgate's accessibility for its success, citing a lack of options in the multiplayer FPS space which are both easy to get into and deep enough to keep experienced players coming back for more.

"People grew up playing these games, and the reason [the market] is dead is not because they stopped loving them," he added. "No one has moved the needle because there hasn’t been a lot of innovation, and there hasn’t been something that’s accessible to the masses. Quake Arena is great, but it’s extremely difficult. No 12-year-old Fortnite kid is gonna play it. We really do fill this void."

Whether you've played it yourself or heard about its recent popularity, there's no denying that Splitgate is a good time. What'll be interesting to see is whether the impending launch of FPS juggernaut Halo Infinite will have an impact on its playerbase.

