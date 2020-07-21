Spider-Woman celebrates 100 issues with "bold revelations" and "redefining" giant-sized issue

Jessica Drew will turn 100 this October – or at least, the solo Spider-Woman series will.

Marvel has announced that October's Spider-Woman #5 from writer Karla Pacheco and artist Pere Pérez, who recently relaunched the series, will carry legacy numbering marking it Spider-Woman #100 – a tradition Marvel has carried on in recent years to maintain its connection with previous series while also regularly relaunching certain titles.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Spider-Woman #5, a special giant-sized issue of the current action-packed run by writer Karla Pacheco and artist Pere Pérez, will have Jessica continuing her feud with Octavia Vermis, the daughter of Spider-Woman's classic HYDRA foe, Otto Vermis," reads Marvel's description of the issue. "Just when you thought the complex web that makes up Jessica Drew's life couldn't get any more complicated, Spider-Woman discovers long hidden truths about her origin, her family, and her future. These bold revelations will propel Jessica Drew into this redefining chapter of her Super Hero career!"

Granted spider-powers by evil organization HYDRA while serving as a double agent for SHIELD, Jessica Drew has been Spider-Woman since 1977, with her solo series now reaching issue #100 across multiple volumes. In that time, she's been an Avenger, been replaced by a Skrull, gained new training as a secret agent, and even had a baby.

"When Jessica Drew made her first appearance in Marvel Spotlight #32 on February 10th, 1977, I was also making my first appearance," Pacheco says. "One hundred issues and 43 years later, it's been a wild journey for both myself and Spider-Woman. I am beyond proud to be part of the amazing team bringing Jess back in this series, and I think it's so incredible we get to pay tribute to the history of Spider-Woman, while setting up the next, absolutely mindblowing chapter of Jessica Drew's adventures. Seriously, if you thought the first 5 issues were bonkers...I assure you, we're just getting started."

Spider-Woman #5/#100 is due out in October featuring a cover from Greg Land, seen here.

Look for Marvel's full October solicitations later this month right here on Newsarama.