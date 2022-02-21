Spider-Man: No Way Home director may be helming a Star Wars TV show

Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts may be swapping the MCU for a galaxy far, far away, as he's reportedly in the running to helm a new Star Wars TV show for Disney Plus .

An untitled series with the working title Grammar Rodeo is going into production this summer, according to Production Weekly, and a new report from DiscussingFilm says that Watts is in talks to direct at least one episode. Jon Favreau is said to be on board as an executive producer.

Nothing has been confirmed about the plot of the upcoming show yet, but Collider reports that it will be a live-action series based on Star Wars: The High Republic and aimed at a younger audience.

Watts directed all three movies in Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy and he recently helmed the pilot for the FX show The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges. He's also set to direct an upcoming Fantastic Four movie and an Apple TV Plus thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, so his involvement with the Star Wars project is dependent on his availability and his increasingly busy schedule.

Elsewhere in the galaxy far, far away, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is on its way to Disney Plus this year, as well as Rogue One spin-off Andor. The Mandalorian season 3 is on the way, too.