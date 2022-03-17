Spider-Man: No Way Home deleted scene leaves door open for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return

A new Spider-Man: No Way Home deleted scene opens the door for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to return to the MCU as their versions of Peter Parker.

The scene has been unveiled as part of the digital home release, and sees an alternate take on the moment Holland bids his multiversal counterparts farewell. In this new moment, Garfield's Spidey calls after him: "You know where to find us."

That's a pretty clear signal that Peter 2 and Peter 3 could make their way back to the MCU someday – though, considering this version of the scene wasn't included in the final cut, we're still left wondering if they'll return for now.

"In terms of moving forward with the character, yes, I am definitely open to that, and again, it would have to be something very unique, very special, and of service to an audience, of service to the character," Garfield has said of coming back as his Spidey. "I think there's something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I'm not sure what that is, but if we can figure that out, that would be so much fun."

Another Spider-Man MCU trilogy may or may not be happening, and a fan campaign has been launched to make Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 – which would bring back Maguire's Peter Parker.

For the time being, though, the next MCU Spidey project to hit our screens will be the animated show Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which will stream on Disney Plus.

In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us – and see how to access a hidden bonus feature on the No Way Home digital release.