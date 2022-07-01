Spider-Man legends Slott and Bagley return to ongoing Spider-Man title

Writer Dan Slott, known for writing more issues of Amazing Spider-Man and its spin-off titles than pretty much anyone else ever, will make his grand return to monthly, ongoing Spider-Man comics following the upcoming Edge of Spider-Verse limited series.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Since the announcement of Edge of Spider-Verse, which will "end the Spider-Verse as we know it," according to promotional materials, Marvel Comics has been promising a new title from Slott spinning out of the events of the limited series. Now we know Slott's new title will be nothing less than a revival of the adjectiveless monthly Spider-Man series which was originated in 1990 by writer/artist Todd McFarlane.

And Slott's not going it alone - he's bringing another legendary Spider-Man creator with him: artist Mark Bagley, who has been drawing Spider-Man since the early '90s himself.

In that way, the new adjectiveless Spider-Man is something of an all-star jam on the wall-crawler, bringing back a title, writer, and artist all associated with some of Spidey's most classic stories for a new fight against the villainous Morlun.

But rest assured, Marvel Comics promises the new Spider-Man title, while dealing with concepts such as the Spider-Verse and heroes including Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, and numerous other Spider-characters, will also tie in directly to writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr's current run on Amazing Spider-Man.

Here's a gallery of interior pages from Spider-Man #1 to go along with Bagley's cover, seen above:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5

"How does it feel to be writing Spider-Man again? Like I'm home. Like there's nowhere else I'd rather be. How does it feel to be working on it with Mark Bagley, one of the greatest Spidey icons of all-time?! Honored, excited, and unstoppable!" quips Slott in the announcement.

"We are not going to let you down," Slott promises. "We're going to take BIG swings in each and every issue! And the first thing we're doing, right out of the gate, is the Spider-Verse comic to END all Spider-Verse comics!"

Spider-Man #1 goes on sale October 5.

Dan Slott has written some of the best Spider-Man stories ever.