Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon get close in this exclusive Spider-Man: Far From Home image

We know from the trailer that Spider-Man: Far From Home is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, meaning Peter Parker is [SPOILER – IF YOU’VE NOT SEEN ENDGAME] living with the grief of losing his mentor, Tony Stark.

We also know from the trailer that our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is off to Europe to have some fun and get a little sun back into the MCU… at least until Nick Fury crashes his vacation with an assignment, and Spidey finds himself facing off against the four Elementals, who, as the name suggests, exert control over earth, wind, fire and water. That last power has gotta be a problem when you’re swinging by Venice…

Tom Holland's Peter Parker gets a vacay to remember in Venice (Image credit: Sony)

Peter’s going to need all the friends he’s got, even if, in the exclusive image up top – courtesy of our sister magazine Total Film – he doesn’t look best pleased about receiving a hug off his BFF Ned (Batalon). Perhaps it’s the bathrobe.

Talking of friends, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) will all be back in action, while classic comics’ character Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) will also have a big part to play. In print, Mysterio is one of the web-slinger’s classic villains, though here he is apparently visiting Earth (after the Snap has torn a hole in our dimension) as a good guy. Whether he’s true to his word remains to be seen…

Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio gets down to business...

Spider-man: Far From Home opens in the US and UK on July 2

Total Film's latest issue starring Spidey (Image credit: Sony)

