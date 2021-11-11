Sony reportedly cuts PS5 supply numbers until March 2022

PS5 consoles will reportedly be in even shorter supply over the coming months.

This news comes by way of a Bloomberg report, which cites sources with knowledge of Sony's manufacturing plans. According to the report itself, Sony has cut its PS5 manufacturing numbers by roughly one million total units for the fiscal year ending March 2022.

In other words, expect the PS5 to be a little harder to come by over the next four months. While the total production count for the new-gen console has been reduced by Sony, it still stands at roughly 15 million units, which in the context of the ongoing semiconductor shortage around the world, doesn't mean it'll be impossible to find a console.

This actually all comes shortly after Sony expedited PS5 shipments to the U.K. over the past few weeks. A recent report claimed that Sony was chartering flights out of South Korea to London in an attempt to boost PS5 supply, which resulted in three flights with over 12 truck loads each reaching the U.K.'s shores. This, the report claims, is why there's been a sharp increase in PS5 consoles going on sale in the U.K. over the last three weeks.

One year on, Sony's new-gen console still remains a bit of a technical marvel, boasting the likes of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, and one nifty controller. Head over to our PS5 review to see why we rewarded the console with 4.5 out of 5 stars.